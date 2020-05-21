Security Minister: We are challenging Begum appeal

ITV News exclusively filmed Shamima Begum walking away from cameras at a refugee camp in Syria. The footage comes as The Court of Appeal have ruled Begum can return to the UK for trial. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Shamima Begum – one of three east London schoolgirls who travelled to Syria to join the so-called Islamic State group (IS) – should be allowed to return to the UK to challenge the deprivation of her British citizenship, senior judges have ruled.Ms Begum, now 20, travelled to Syria in February 2015 and lived under IS rule for more than three years before she was found, nine months pregnant, in a Syrian refugee camp in February last year.
The government has announced an extra £3bn to support the NHS through the winter. James Brokenshire said the funding would help the NHS battle a possible second wave of coronavirus as he defended the government's handling of the Covid-19 outbreak.
Security Minister James Brokenshire has described the Reading terror attack as an "evil and callous act".
Britain is dealing with technical issues of its track and trace app that it hopes will help it keep the novel coronavirus outbreak under control. James Brokenshire, the junior interior minister in charge of security, says the government will rely on traditional tracing in the interim.
Security Minister James Brokenshire explains the progress of the UK Government's track and trace system, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson says will be ready to roll out by June 1st.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court as the Hollywood actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers continues. Today the court will hear evidence from Depp's staff, actress and MeToo activist Katherine Kendall and Amber Heard's former interior designer Laura Divenere.
