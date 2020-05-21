Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Security Minister: We are challenging Begum appeal
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Security Minister: We are challenging Begum appeal

Security Minister: We are challenging Begum appeal

Security Minister James Brokenshire said the government was challenging a decision that allows Shamima Begum to return to the UK to appeal against the revocation of her British citizenship.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Shamima Begum Shamima Begum woman born in London, UK

Shamima Begum avoids cameras at Syrian refugee camp [Video]

Shamima Begum avoids cameras at Syrian refugee camp

ITV News exclusively filmed Shamima Begum walking away from cameras at a refugee camp in Syria. The footage comes as The Court of Appeal have ruled Begum can return to the UK for trial. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:22Published

Shamima Begum: Other Isis prisoners in Syria may attempt to return to UK for citizenship battles after court ruling

 Sajid Javid says allowing jihadis into Britain for appeals 'would create a national security risk that cannot be fully mitigated'
Independent

ISIS bride Shamima Begum wins right to return to UK to appeal her loss of citizenship

 LONDON -- Shamima Begum, the British woman who joined ISIS as a teenager in 2015, is in order to challenge the government's decision to strip her of citizenship...
WorldNews
Shamima Begum should be allowed to return to UK to pursue appeal, court rules [Video]

Shamima Begum should be allowed to return to UK to pursue appeal, court rules

Shamima Begum – one of three east London schoolgirls who travelled to Syria to join the so-called Islamic State group (IS) – should be allowed to return to the UK to challenge the deprivation of her British citizenship, senior judges have ruled.Ms Begum, now 20, travelled to Syria in February 2015 and lived under IS rule for more than three years before she was found, nine months pregnant, in a Syrian refugee camp in February last year.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

James Brokenshire James Brokenshire British Conservative politician

£3bn to help NHS get through winter [Video]

£3bn to help NHS get through winter

The government has announced an extra £3bn to support the NHS through the winter. James Brokenshire said the funding would help the NHS battle a possible second wave of coronavirus as he defended the government's handling of the Covid-19 outbreak. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published
Brokenshire describes Reading attack as ‘evil and callous’ [Video]

Brokenshire describes Reading attack as ‘evil and callous’

Security Minister James Brokenshire has described the Reading terror attack as an “evil and callous act”. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:04Published
UK track-and-trace up soon, despite issues: minister [Video]

UK track-and-trace up soon, despite issues: minister

Britain is dealing with technical issues of its track and trace app that it hopes will help it keep the novel coronavirus outbreak under control. James Brokenshire, the junior interior minister in charge of security, says the government will rely on traditional tracing in the interim.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:02Published
Security minister on track and trace system [Video]

Security minister on track and trace system

Security Minister James Brokenshire explains the progress of the UK Government's track and trace system, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson says will be ready to roll out by June 1st. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:07Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at court [Video]

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at court

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court as the Hollywood actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers continues. Today the court will hear evidence from Depp's staff, actress and MeToo activist Katherine Kendall and Amber Heard's former interior designer Laura Divenere. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:17Published

Ohio veteran, 37, who went viral for refusing to wear a mask, died of COVID-19

 A friend of Richard Rose III's, said in a Facebook post his friend was believed to be healthy. Ohio does not have a mandate for wearing masks.
 
USATODAY.com

Alan Rusbridger: Facebook oversight board must avoid 'half-baked judgements'

 Alan Rusbridger, a member of the oversight board, acknowledged a desire to launch ahead of US vote.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this