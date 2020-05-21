Global  
 

£3bn to help NHS get through winter
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:06s - Published
The government has announced an extra £3bn to support the NHS through the winter.

James Brokenshire said the funding would help the NHS battle a possible second wave of coronavirus as he defended the government's handling of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Report by Etemadil.

PM: Testing capacity expanded to 500,000 per day by end of October [Video]

PM: Testing capacity expanded to 500,000 per day by end of October

Boris Johnson said antigen coronavirus testing capacity would be expanded to 500,000 per day, or 3.5 million per week, by the end of October.The NHS will get an extra £3 billion in funding to prepare for a possible second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the PM announced.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:36Published

Coronavirus news — live: Herd immunity could limit second wave in UK as Leicester mayor criticises 'sledgehammer' lockdown

 Scientists urge MPs to start planning for potential winter crisis as second wave could cripple NHS
Independent

Boris Johnson to announce unprecedented £3bn extra NHS funding amid fears of second coronavirus wave

 The money will be available immediately and will be used in part to free up space in the NHS
Independent

Security Minister: We are challenging Begum appeal [Video]

Security Minister: We are challenging Begum appeal

Security Minister James Brokenshire said the government was challenging a decision that allows Shamima Begum to return to the UK to appeal against the revocation of her British citizenship. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:23Published
Brokenshire describes Reading attack as ‘evil and callous’ [Video]

Brokenshire describes Reading attack as ‘evil and callous’

Security Minister James Brokenshire has described the Reading terror attack as an “evil and callous act”. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:04Published
UK track-and-trace up soon, despite issues: minister [Video]

UK track-and-trace up soon, despite issues: minister

Britain is dealing with technical issues of its track and trace app that it hopes will help it keep the novel coronavirus outbreak under control. James Brokenshire, the junior interior minister in charge of security, says the government will rely on traditional tracing in the interim.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:02Published
Security minister on track and trace system [Video]

Security minister on track and trace system

Security Minister James Brokenshire explains the progress of the UK Government's track and trace system, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson says will be ready to roll out by June 1st. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:07Published

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at court [Video]

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at court

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court as the Hollywood actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers continues. Today the court will hear evidence from Depp's staff, actress and MeToo activist Katherine Kendall and Amber Heard's former interior designer Laura Divenere. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:17Published

Ohio veteran, 37, who went viral for refusing to wear a mask, died of COVID-19

 A friend of Richard Rose III's, said in a Facebook post his friend was believed to be healthy. Ohio does not have a mandate for wearing masks.
 
USATODAY.com

Alan Rusbridger: Facebook oversight board must avoid 'half-baked judgements'

 Alan Rusbridger, a member of the oversight board, acknowledged a desire to launch ahead of US vote.
BBC News

