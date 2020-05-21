£3bn to help NHS get through winter

Boris Johnson said antigen coronavirus testing capacity would be expanded to 500,000 per day, or 3.5 million per week, by the end of October.The NHS will get an extra £3 billion in funding to prepare for a possible second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the PM announced.
Security Minister James Brokenshire said the government was challenging a decision that allows Shamima Begum to return to the UK to appeal against the revocation of her British citizenship.
Security Minister James Brokenshire has described the Reading terror attack as an "evil and callous act".
Britain is dealing with technical issues of its track and trace app that it hopes will help it keep the novel coronavirus outbreak under control. James Brokenshire, the junior interior minister in charge of security, says the government will rely on traditional tracing in the interim.
Security Minister James Brokenshire explains the progress of the UK Government's track and trace system, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson says will be ready to roll out by June 1st.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court as the Hollywood actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers continues. Today the court will hear evidence from Depp's staff, actress and MeToo activist Katherine Kendall and Amber Heard's former interior designer Laura Divenere.
