£3bn to help NHS get through winter

The government has announced an extra £3bn to support the NHS through the winter.

James Brokenshire said the funding would help the NHS battle a possible second wave of coronavirus as he defended the government's handling of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Report by Etemadil.

