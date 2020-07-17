Boris Johnson has said he will broadly lift the work-from-home guidance and set out major relaxations of the lockdown to pave the way for theatres and sports stadiums to reopen.

All you need to know from the July 17 Covid-19 briefing

PM: Testing capacity expanded to 500,000 per day by end of October Boris Johnson said antigen coronavirus testing capacity would be expanded to 500,000 per day, or 3.5 million per week, by the end of October.The NHS will get an extra £3 billion in funding to prepare for a possible second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the PM announced.

Boris Johnson said he was hoping for the best but planning for the worst as he admitted he cannot say if families will be able to be together this Christmas.

Boris Johnson announces changes in working from home advice from August From August 1 the Government will change its advice on working from home, to allow employers discretion over whether to ask staff to go back to work, the Prime Minister has said.The PM also announced that most remaining leisure centres would be allowed to reopen on August 1, indoor performances with live audiences would be allowed and trials would begin of larger gatherings in places like sports stadiums “with a view to a wider reopening in the autumn”.

Boris Johnson says employers will have more discretion to bring staff back to workplaces in England.

