All you need to know from the July 17 Covid-19 briefing
All you need to know from the July 17 Covid-19 briefing

Boris Johnson has said he will broadly lift the work-from-home guidance and set out major relaxations of the lockdown to pave the way for theatres and sports stadiums to reopen.

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson sets out plan for 'significant normality' by Christmas

 Boris Johnson says employers will have more discretion to bring staff back to workplaces in England.
BBC News
Boris Johnson announces changes in working from home advice from August [Video]

Boris Johnson announces changes in working from home advice from August

From August 1 the Government will change its advice on working from home, to allow employers discretion over whether to ask staff to go back to work, the Prime Minister has said.The PM also announced that most remaining leisure centres would be allowed to reopen on August 1, indoor performances with live audiences would be allowed and trials would begin of larger gatherings in places like sports stadiums “with a view to a wider reopening in the autumn”.

'Hoping for the best': Boris Johnson admits he can't tell public they will be with family for Christmas

 Boris Johnson said he was hoping for the best but planning for the worst as he admitted he cannot say if families will be able to be together this Christmas.
Independent
PM: Testing capacity expanded to 500,000 per day by end of October [Video]

PM: Testing capacity expanded to 500,000 per day by end of October

Boris Johnson said antigen coronavirus testing capacity would be expanded to 500,000 per day, or 3.5 million per week, by the end of October.The NHS will get an extra £3 billion in funding to prepare for a possible second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the PM announced.

Photographer Catches Topics in Kayleigh McEnany’s Briefing Binder: Obama, Hate, Golf, Mueller, Lies, LGBT and More

Photographer Catches Topics in Kayleigh McEnany’s Briefing Binder: Obama, Hate, Golf, Mueller, Lies, LGBT and More Photographer catches topics in Kayleigh McEnany’s briefing binder: Obama, Goya, hate, golf,...
Mediaite - Published

Chicago's Lightfoot calls White House's McEnany a 'Karen' after reported 'derelict mayor' slight

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany a "Karen" on Twitter...
FOXNews.com - Published

Asia Today: S. Korea sees evidence outbreak is stabilizing

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean health officials were optimistic Friday that the country’s...
Seattle Times - Published


Boris Johnson: Local authorities will get more powers to bring in lockdowns [Video]

Boris Johnson: Local authorities will get more powers to bring in lockdowns

Boris Johnson holds a briefing news conference in Downing Street on the UK's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

White House press secretary: Science shouldn't stop schools reopening [Video]

White House press secretary: Science shouldn't stop schools reopening

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany again pushed the Trump administration position Thursday that all schools should reopen in the autumn, despite a surge in virus cases and..

Brexit briefing: 167 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 167 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

