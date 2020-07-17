All you need to know from the July 17 Covid-19 briefing

From August 1 the Government will change its advice on working from home, to allow employers discretion over whether to ask staff to go back to work, the Prime Minister has said.The PM also announced that most remaining leisure centres would be allowed to reopen on August 1, indoor performances with live audiences would be allowed and trials would begin of larger gatherings in places like sports stadiums “with a view to a wider reopening in the autumn”.
Boris Johnson said antigen coronavirus testing capacity would be expanded to 500,000 per day, or 3.5 million per week, by the end of October.The NHS will get an extra £3 billion in funding to prepare for a possible second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the PM announced.
