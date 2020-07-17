Bear Tries to Check-in to Alaskan Hotel

Occurred on July 7, 2020 / Girdwood, Alaska, USA Info from Licensor: "I was sitting by the back fire pit when we saw this bear walking towards us.

It kind of moseyed behind the building and I thought that was the last we’d see of it.

About two minutes later we saw it through the glass doors, walking inside the hotel.

That’s when I started filming and walked inside to warn anyone that might be around.

When the bear started running away and I lost sight of it so I started walking downstairs.

When I got to the stairs I saw the bear pacing around the lobby, just inside the sliding doors.

I yelled at it a bit, trying to scare it off.

Luckily, the doors opened automatically and he walked out.

That’s when I started filming again and was able to run him off."