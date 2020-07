Made in Idaho: Johnny Bronx

I'M MATT SIZEMORE...AS CONVENIENT ASIT IS TO GET PIZZADELIVERED TO YOURHOUSE..

SOMETIMESWAITING FOR THATDELIVERY..

JUST ISN'TAN OPTION..IN TODAY'S MADE INIDAHO..

WE'REHEADING TO ONEPLACE WHERE ADRIVE-THRU..

AND APIZZA JOINT..

AREJOINING FORCES.IF YOU ONLY THINKBURGERS ORSANDWICHES WHENYOU THINK OFDRIVE-THRU JOINTS,A TWO-YEAR OLDRESTAURANT INMERIDIAN WANTSYOU TO THINKDIFFERENTLY.JUDAH DEVILBISS,OWNER"WE WANTED TOBRING PIZZA TO THEDRIVE-THRU WORLDBECAUSE IT REALLYHASN'T BEEN SEEN."AND THAT'S HOWJOHNNY BRONX WASBORN, THE DRIVE-THRU SPOT SERVINGUP FRESH, NEWYORK STYLE PIZZAAND OTHERDELICIOUSHOMEMADE ITALIANDISHES.

THOUGH ITOPENED IN OCTOBEROF 2018, THEJOURNEY STARTEDALMOST TWO YEARSBEFORE THAT.DEVILBISS"IT WAS WORKINGOUT OF MY KITCHENAT MY HOUSE FOR,LIKE I SAID, THE FIRSTYEAR AND A HALFWITH SO MANYDIFFERENT RECIPESAND HOW WEWANTED OUR DOUGHTO TASTE AND THEFEEL OF IT ANDTHINGS LIKE THAT.LOTS OF TRIALS ANDERRORS BEFORE WEGOT TO WHEREWE'RE AT NOW."THEY DON'T CLAIM TOHAVE NEW YORKSTYLE PIZZA JUSTFOR FUN.DEVILBISS"WE ACTUALLY USE AFILTERED NEW YORKWATER TO MIMICNEW YORK'S WATERSYSTEM WHICH KINDOF HELPS US GIVE USOUR FLAVOR ANDDOUGHCONSISTENCY THATWE HAVE RIGHTNOW."OF COURSE YOU CANFIND THE USUALPIZZA SUSPECTS LIKECHEESE, PEPPERONI,AND SAUSAGE, BUTTHEY ALSO DO ASPECIAL SLICE THATTHEY OFFER EVERYTWO WEEKS.DEVILBISS"IT GIVES ME ACHANCE TO BRINGTHE CREATIVENESSTHAT YOU CAN GETAT OTHER PLACESOUT, AND STILL GIVESSOMEONE THEOPTION TO GET THATUNIQUENESS IN THEDRIVE-THRUEXPERIENCE."UNLIKE MANYBUSINESSES TRYINGTO SURVIVE THECOVID-19 PANDEMIC,JOHNNY BRONXFOUND ANADVANTAGE INALREADY BEING ATAKE-HOMERESTAURANT.DEVILBISS"WE DIDN'T REALLYHAVE TO CHANGEMUCH TO ADJUST TOTHIS WHICH WASKIND OF NICE.

ALLWE'VE DONE ISTAKEN MOREPRECAUTIONS NOWAND MADE I THATMUCH SAFER FORNOT ONLY OUREMPLOYEES BUT OURCUSTOMERS."DESPITE HAVINGTRAVELED AROUNDTHE COUNTRY,DEVILBISS LOVES THETREASURE VALLEYAND WANTED TOMAKE SURE THATJOHNNYBRONX...WAS MADEIN IDAHO.DEVILBISS"TO HAVE THECUSTOMERS THATWE HAVE AND THEBASE, I MEAN HERE INTHE TREASUREVALLEY CAUSEPEOPLE COME FROMALL OVER THEVALLEY TO EAT HERE,THAT MEANS A LOTTO USE THAT WENEVER EXPECTEDAND I APPRECIATETHAT A TON BECAUSEMOST PEOPLE GO IN,IF THEY'RE GONNAVENTURE INTO THEIROWN BUSINESS IT'S AGAMBLE.

YOU'REROLLING THE DICEAND THAT'S WHERETHIS HAS PAID OFFAND IT'S BASICALLYTO THE VALLEY, WECAN'T THANK THEMENOUGH FOR THESUPPORT FOR THAT."TO HELP THEIRCOMMUNITY..JOHNNY BRONXSPONSORS SEVERALSCHOOL SPORTSTEAMS AND OTHERSMALL BUSINESSESAROUND THETREASURE VALLEY..AND IN CASE YOU'REWONDERING WHATTHIS WEEK'S PIZZASPECIAL IS..

IT'SCALLED THE GRANNYSMITH..TOPPED WITHMOZZARELLA, SHARPCHEDDAR, BLUECHEESE, BRIE,BACON, GREENAPPLES,CARAMELIZEDONIONS, ANDCILANTRO..MANY PEOPLE HAVE