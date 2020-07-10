Watch: Rajnath Singh meets Paramilitary troops in Ladakh

'Not an inch of our land can be taken by any power in world': Rajnath Singh in Ladakh



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on two-day visit to Leh and Jammu and Kashmir interacted with Indian Army and ITBP personnel at Lukung. "Talks are underway to resolve the border dispute but to what extent it can be resolved I cannot guarantee. I can assure you, not an inch of our land can be taken by any power in the world. If solution can be found by talks, there is nothing better," said Minister Rajnath Singh over situation with China along LAC.

