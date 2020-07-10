Global  
 

Watch: Rajnath Singh meets Paramilitary troops in Ladakh
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh met Paramilitary troops in Ladakh on July 17.

Soldiers also chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' during Singh's visit.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is on two-day visit to Leh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Rajnath Singh witnesses military drill in Ladakh displaying combat readiness

 Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday witnessed a military drill involving a fleet of attack helicopters, tanks, infantry combat vehicles and ground commandos..
'Not an inch of our land can be taken by any power in world': Rajnath Singh in Ladakh [Video]

'Not an inch of our land can be taken by any power in world': Rajnath Singh in Ladakh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on two-day visit to Leh and Jammu and Kashmir interacted with Indian Army and ITBP personnel at Lukung. "Talks are underway to resolve the border dispute but to what extent it can be resolved I cannot guarantee. I can assure you, not an inch of our land can be taken by any power in the world. If solution can be found by talks, there is nothing better," said Minister Rajnath Singh over situation with China along LAC.

Ladakh Ladakh Union Territory Of India

China's belligerence in Ladakh reflection of its expansionist policy, thwarted by firm Indian response, say strategic experts

 China's belligerence in eastern Ladakh is a reflection of its expansionist policy that was thwarted by a "firm" and "excellent" response by the Indian army,..
Leh Leh City in Ladakh, India

Defence minister witnesses para dropping, scoping weapons at Leh's Stakna

 The defence minister witnessed para dropping and scoping weapons here. He also inspected a Pika machine gun. Troops of Armed Forces carried out para dropping..
Defence minister Rajnath Singh reviews situation in eastern Ladakh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday carried out a comprehensive review of the situation in...
Rajnath Singh in Ladakh: Military strength display amid India-China tensions | Oneindia News [Video]

Rajnath Singh in Ladakh: Military strength display amid India-China tensions | Oneindia News

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is on a one-day visit to Ladakh to carry out a comprehensive review of the border situation amid India-China tensions. Singh's visit comes day after PM Modi made an..

Rajnath Singh witnesses para dropping exercise of Indian Armed Forces in Leh's Stakna [Video]

Rajnath Singh witnesses para dropping exercise of Indian Armed Forces in Leh's Stakna

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane arrived at Stakna monastery in Leh on July 17. They witnessed para..

Rajnath Singh arrives in Leh [Video]

Rajnath Singh arrives in Leh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived at Leh Airport in Ladakh on July 17. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukun Naravane also accompanied the..

