Protesters took to streets of Kiev, Ukraine on Thursday (July 15) to express their anger at amendments to a bill that delays the Ukrainisation of the education system.

Protesters oppose legislation that would affect teaching of Ukrainian language in schools

Footage shows many protesters in Verkhovna Rada.

The bill that would make the Ukrainian language compulsory in schools has been delayed until 2023.