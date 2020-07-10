WBZ News Update For July 17
Weekend Forecast; Nearly 1 Million Coronavirus Tests In MA; Melrose Coronavirus Spike; Revere Coronavirus Increase
WMAR-2 News Weather UpdateWMAR-2 News Weather Update
Update Expected On Phase 4 In NYCGov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to share an update Friday on Phase 4 reopening in New York City.
Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather ForecastTemperatures will be climbing to the upper 80s and lower 90s today with dew points back in the 60s. It will be humid and the daytime heating may spark off an isolated shower or thunderstorms. Tonight,..