Drakeford: PM's hope of normailty by Christmas a pretty sunny view of circumstances
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Wales's First Minister MarkDrakeford described Prime Minister Boris Johnson's prediction that there may be a return to normality by Christmas as "a pretty sunny view of circumstances".The First Minister referenced reports that predicted a "worse experience" in the winter than in the spring due to the way Covid-19 circulates.

