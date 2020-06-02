Drakeford: PM's hope of normailty by Christmas a pretty sunny view of circumstances

Mark Drakeford: Wales is open again for tourism



First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has said that Wales is now open for tourism and that it is 'absolutely safe' to visit. He added that social distancing measures are still in place though as the coronavirus has not gone away.

Credit: ODN Duration: 00:36