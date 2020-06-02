Drakeford: PM's hope of normailty by Christmas a pretty sunny view of circumstances

|
Mark Drakeford Welsh Labour politician, First Minister of Wales
Wales makes face coverings mandatory on public transport
Mark Drakeford: Wales is open again for tourism
Drakeford: Dealing with UK Government on quarantine rules an utterly shambolic experience
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Keir Starmer urges PM to be honest about mistakes made
Sir Keir Starmer criticises PM's announcement
Prime Minster says sporting crowds could return by October
PM announces more powers for local lockdowns
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Lockdown is not the solution to control Covid, no proposal to extend it in Bengaluru: Yediyurappa
IndiaTimes
Covid: 31.6 lakh people in quarantine across India, UP has the highest numberA whopping 31.6 lakh people are currently in quarantine across the country as authorities made concerted efforts to check the spread of the novel coronavirus..
IndiaTimes
1,733 COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hours: UP govt
Record 54,207 COVID-19 samples tested in UP on July 16: Govt
Wales Country in northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom
England to play Wales in friendly at Wembley in OctoberEngland will play Wales in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Wembley Stadium on 8 October.
BBC News
England to play Wales in October friendly at WembleyEngland will play Wales in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Wembley Stadium on 8 October.
BBC News
Welsh parliament to debate motion on independence for first time in its historySupport for break from UK has risen to record high as Cardiff took its own path on dealing with coronavirus
Independent
Coronavirus has boosted support for Welsh independence, Plaid Cymru leader claims'In the midst of this dark cloud there is a silver lining,' says Adam Price
Independent
Christmas holiday originating in Christianity, usually celebrated on December 25 (in the Gregorian or Julian calendars)
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson sets out plan for 'significant normality' by ChristmasBoris Johnson says employers will have more discretion to bring staff back to workplaces in England.
BBC News
'Hoping for the best': Boris Johnson admits he can't tell public they will be with family for ChristmasBoris Johnson said he was hoping for the best but planning for the worst as he admitted he cannot say if families will be able to be together this Christmas.
Independent
Johnny Depp 'insulted by Amber Heard during Bahamas trip', says his employeeThe sixth day of a libel case hears that Amber Heard "berated" her then partner on a Christmas trip.
BBC News
Ricky Gervais 'in talks about making After Life Christmas special'
