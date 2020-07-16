Coronavirus Spike In Revere Shows More Younger People Getting Infected

WBZ News Update For July 17



Weekend Forecast; Nearly 1 Million Coronavirus Tests In MA; Melrose Coronavirus Spike; Revere Coronavirus Increase Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:41 Published 12 minutes ago

Coronavirus cases cross 10 Lakh mark in India, biggest single spike in 24 hours | Oneindia News



India coronavirus cases crossed the one million or the 10 lakh-mark, recording 34,956 fresh infections and 687 deaths biggest one-day jump, figures from the Union Health Ministry said this morning. The.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:49 Published 5 hours ago