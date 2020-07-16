Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus Spike In Revere Shows More Younger People Getting Infected
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:23s - Published
Coronavirus Spike In Revere Shows More Younger People Getting Infected
There were 13 new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

WBZ News Update For July 17 [Video]

WBZ News Update For July 17

Weekend Forecast; Nearly 1 Million Coronavirus Tests In MA; Melrose Coronavirus Spike; Revere Coronavirus Increase

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:41Published
Coronavirus cases cross 10 Lakh mark in India, biggest single spike in 24 hours | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus cases cross 10 Lakh mark in India, biggest single spike in 24 hours | Oneindia News

India coronavirus cases crossed the one million or the 10 lakh-mark, recording 34,956 fresh infections and 687 deaths biggest one-day jump, figures from the Union Health Ministry said this morning. The..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:49Published
Young people make up growing percentage of new COVID-19 cases in Revere [Video]

Young people make up growing percentage of new COVID-19 cases in Revere

New COVID-19 cases in Revere are increasingly more likely to be discovered in younger patients, according to city data.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:31Published