Princess Beatrice marries property tycoon at secret ceremony in front of Queen

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie video chat with young cancer patients



Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie take part in an online discussion with young cancer patients about coping with cancer during the pandemic. The Princesses who are honorary patrons of Teenage Cancer Trust,heard directly from the young people how advice on shielding, necessary appointment delays and loved ones not being able to visit them in hospital, due to the pandemic, has impacted their mental and overall wellbeing – and how Teenage Cancer Trust is helping them through the crisis.

