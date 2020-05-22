Global  
 

Princess Beatrice marries property tycoon at secret ceremony in front of Queen
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Princess Beatrice marries property tycoon at secret ceremony in front of Queen

Princess Beatrice marries property tycoon at secret ceremony in front of Queen

The Queen’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice has married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi during a secret ceremony in front of the Queen and close family, Buckingham Palace confirmed.Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi had planned to wed on May 29 in the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace but the ceremony was postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Princess Beatrice marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in small ceremony amid coronavirus

 Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a small ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic, Buckingham Palace confirmed Friday.
Princess Beatrice is married in secret [Video]

Princess Beatrice is married in secret

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have tied the knot in a secret ceremony at Windsor Castle, after their May wedding was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Princess Beatrice marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in private Windsor ceremony

 She was set to wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in May but their plans were disrupted by the pandemic.
Princess Beatrice quarantining with future mother-in-law [Video]

Princess Beatrice quarantining with future mother-in-law

Princess Beatrice is quarantining with her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his mother in the Cotswolds.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie video chat with young cancer patients [Video]

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie video chat with young cancer patients

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie take part in an online discussion with young cancer patients about coping with cancer during the pandemic. The Princesses who are honorary patrons of Teenage Cancer Trust,heard directly from the young people how advice on shielding, necessary appointment delays and loved ones not being able to visit them in hospital, due to the pandemic, has impacted their mental and overall wellbeing – and how Teenage Cancer Trust is helping them through the crisis.

Mohiussunnath Chowdhury: Buckingham Palace sword attacker jailed for life for new terror plot after being released from prison

 A jihadi who was acquitted of launching a terror attack at Buckingham Palace has been jailed for mounting new plots after being released from prison.
Royal Parks unveils NHS floral display in front of Buckingham Palace [Video]

Royal Parks unveils NHS floral display in front of Buckingham Palace

In celebration of the NHS’ 72nd birthday, The Royal Parks charity has created two special flowerbeds in front of Buckingham Palace, containing 45,000 white and blue flowers.

