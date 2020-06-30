BREAKING NEWS: Princess Beatrice gets married in secret ceremony

She was set to wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in May but their plans were disrupted by the pandemic.

Princess Beatrice marries property tycoon at secret ceremony in front of Queen The Queen’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice has married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi during a secret ceremony in front of the Queen and close family, Buckingham Palace confirmed.Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi had planned to wed on May 29 in the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace but the ceremony was postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.