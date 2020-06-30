BREAKING NEWS: Princess Beatrice gets married in secret ceremony

|
Princess Beatrice marries property tycoon at secret ceremony in front of Queen
Princess Beatrice marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in small ceremony amid coronavirusPrincess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a small ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic, Buckingham Palace confirmed Friday.
USATODAY.com
Princess Beatrice is married in secret
Princess Beatrice marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in private Windsor ceremonyShe was set to wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in May but their plans were disrupted by the pandemic.
BBC News
