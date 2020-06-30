BREAKING NEWS: Princess Beatrice gets married in secret ceremony

Global  
 

Princess Beatrice gets married in secret ceremony
British royal Princess Beatrice married her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony in Windsor, England on Friday.

The Queen’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice has married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi during a secret ceremony in front of the Queen and close family, Buckingham Palace confirmed.Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi had planned to wed on May 29 in the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace but the ceremony was postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Princess Beatrice marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in small ceremony amid coronavirus

 Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a small ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic, Buckingham Palace confirmed Friday.
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have tied the knot in a secret ceremony at Windsor Castle, after their May wedding was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

 She was set to wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in May but their plans were disrupted by the pandemic.
