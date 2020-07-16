Hancock orders urgent review into calculation of death figures
Hancock orders urgent review into calculation of death figures
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has ordered an urgent review into the calculation of death figures.This follows criticism from researchers of “statistical flaws” in the way deaths from Covid-19 are reported across England.
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock says that the government is easing "some but not all" of the restrictions in place in Leicester.
Gizmodo reports a scary new world record. On Thursday, the U.S. reported 77,255 new cases of coronavirus, setting a record for the highest number of daily cases globally. Quest Diagnosis is struggling to keep up with testing, doing about 125,000 tests daily. The average turnaround time for results is over a week. Which gives potential COVID carriers more time to potentially spread the illness. However, President Trump says that the U.S. should do less testing, in order to report fewer cases.
Amid the coronavirus lockdown in the Ludhiana city of Punjab state, the enrollment number of students increased by 18% in government schools this year. Few parents in the city alleged that private schools are forcing them to pay tuition fee amid COVID-19. They said, "Despite government's relaxation, private schools are harassing us to pay fee. Classes are also not being conducted properly. We are admitting our children in government schools."They also said that now government schools are also providing smart and better educational facility to children.