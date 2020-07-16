Global  
 

Hancock orders urgent review into calculation of death figures
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Hancock orders urgent review into calculation of death figures

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has ordered an urgent review into the calculation of death figures.This follows criticism from researchers of “statistical flaws” in the way deaths from Covid-19 are reported across England.

