Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ellie Goulding Opens Up About Her New Album, Working with Juice WRLD | Billboard
Video Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Duration: 10:14s - Published
Ellie Goulding Opens Up About Her New Album, Working with Juice WRLD | Billboard
Ellie Goulding Opens Up About Her New Album, Working with Juice WRLD | Billboard
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Ellie Goulding Shares Her Juice WRLD Memories & Why Their Collaboration Made The ‘Brightest Blue’ Track List

Ellie Goulding has returned with her first album in five years, and her most personally revealing...
Billboard.com - Published

Ellie Goulding on Juice WRLD’s death: ‘It really hit me’

NEW YORK (AP) — Joining forces on a song with another artist is a big deal for Ellie Goulding, and...
Seattle Times - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ellie Goulding goes high-tech with her exciting new live performances! [Video]

Ellie Goulding goes high-tech with her exciting new live performances!

Ellie Goulding is releasing some intriguing live performance videos. The singer is releasing new live performances exclusively with Vevo to celebrate the release of her new album.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:37Published
Ellie Goulding's got an arty album title [Video]

Ellie Goulding's got an arty album title

Ellie Goulding has explained how a visit to an art gallery inspired the title of her new album.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:49Published
Gigi Hadid's Adorable Baby Bump, DJ Khaled & Drake's Upcoming Collabs & More Music News | Billboard News [Video]

Gigi Hadid's Adorable Baby Bump, DJ Khaled & Drake's Upcoming Collabs & More Music News | Billboard News

Gigi Hadid reveals her adorable baby bump, DJ Khaled and Drake team up for two new tracks that will be on the producer's forthcoming album and Machine Gun Kelly confesses his love for Megan Fox's feet...

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 03:04Published