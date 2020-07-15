Ellie Goulding Opens Up About Her New Album, Working with Juice WRLD | Billboard

Ellie Goulding goes high-tech with her exciting new live performances!Ellie Goulding is releasing some intriguing live performance videos. The singer is releasing new live performances exclusively with Vevo to celebrate the release of her new album.
Ellie Goulding's got an arty album titleEllie Goulding has explained how a visit to an art gallery inspired the title of her new album.
Gigi Hadid's Adorable Baby Bump, DJ Khaled & Drake's Upcoming Collabs & More Music News | Billboard NewsGigi Hadid reveals her adorable baby bump, DJ Khaled and Drake team up for two new tracks that will be on the producer's forthcoming album and Machine Gun Kelly confesses his love for Megan Fox's feet...