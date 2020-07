Consumer Reports: Use your grill like a smoker

A few steps and your gas or charcoal grill can handle anything from beef brisket to pulled pork and chicken.

WITH GRILLING- SEASON IN FULLSWING YOU MIGHT BE WONDERING -HOW ELSE CAN I USE MY GRILL?PAUL HOPE, CONSUMER REPORTS'DEDICATED GRILL- MASTER ANDFAN OF ALL THINGS BARBEQUE,SAYS TRY YOUR HAND ATSLOW-SMOKING ON YOUR GRILL.CHYRON: PAUL HOPE, CONSUMERREPORTS HOME EDITOR "SMOKINGIMPARTS A REALLY DEEP, RICHFLAVOR TO FOODS THAT YOU WON'TFIND FROM GRILLING ALONE.

ANDFOODS THAT ARE SMOKED FOR MANYHOURS ACTUALLY BREAK DOWNSLOWLY AND BECOME REALLYTENDER." OF COURSE, SOMEGRILLS ARE BETTER SUITED FORSMOKING THAN OTHERS.

FOREXAMPLE CHARCOAL AND KAMADOGRILLS WORK WELL BECAUSE YOUCAN JUST ADD WOOD CHIPS ORCHUNKS INTO THE CHARCOAL ATANY POINT AND GET A NICE SMOKYFLAVOR.

EVEN A GAS GRILLTHAT'S GREAT AT INDIRECTHEATING CAN HANDLE THE JOB.AND ENTHUSIASM FORSLOW-SMOKING HAS NOT GONEUNNOTICED BY MANUFACTURERS&"SO A LOT OF MANUFACTURERSHAVE NOTICED THERE'S BEEN ABIG SPIKE IN THE INTEREST FORSMOKING AND WHAT SOME GASGRILL MANUFACTURERS HAVESTARTED TO DO IS ACTUALLYBUILD IN INTEGRATED SMOKERBOXES THAT YOU CAN FILL WITHWOOD CHIPS TO SMOKE ON A GASGRILL." THIS WEBER SUMMITS-470 HAS A BUILT IN SMOKETRAY.

HOWEVER, CR SAYS YOUDON'T NEED TO SPEND NEARLYTHAT MUCH FOR A TOP PERFORMER.FOR A LOT LESS MONEY THISRECOMMENDED NEXGRILL FROM HOMEDEPOT OUTPERFORMS THE WEBERWHEN IT COMES TO INDIRECTCOOKING AND TEMPERATURE RANGE.IT DOESN'T HAVE A DEDICATEDSMOKER BOX BUT HERE'S A HACKFROM CR & "FOR ABOUT TEN BUCKSYOU CAN GET AN AFTERMARKETSMOKER BOX AT A HOME CENTERAND JUST ADD WOOD CHIPSDIRECTLY TO THAT." IF CHARCOALIS MORE YOUR FUEL OF CHOICE,CR SAYS THIS BARREL-STYLEGRILL FROM DYNA- GLO MAKESSMOKING A CINCH.IF YOU WANT TO TRAVEL BACK INTIME LIKE MART MCFLY--OR OWN