Happy Birthday, Luke Bryan!

Thomas Luther Bryan, also known as Luke Bryan, was born on July 17, 1976, and turns 44.

He was born in Leesburg, Georgia.

The country singer began his career as a songwriter before he released his debut studio album, I’ll Stay Me, in 2007.

It featured his first 'Billboard' charting single, “All My Friends Say.” Bryan released his first No.

1 hit on the 'Billboard' Hot Country Songs chart, “Rain Is a Good Thing,” in 2010.

The singer has won multiple Academy of Country Music Awards and sold millions of records worldwide.

