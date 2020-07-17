A look at Dustin Honken's crimes, hours before his execution Video Credit: WTHI - Published 2 minutes ago A look at Dustin Honken's crimes, hours before his execution This week all eyes are on Terre Haute, Indiana as federal executions resume for the first time in 17 years. Both Daniel Lewis Lee and Wesley Purkey were executed this week. Friday, formerly known as the Iowa meth kingpin, Dustin Honken will also be executed. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Execution continue in the "hoosier" state.. And we're keeping a close watch on them. So far.. We've witnessed execution of "daniel lewis lee".. And "wesley purkey." Today another execution is set to move forward. News 10's jordan kudisch has been following the executions. She joins us live from the "federal prison" with more on what's to come. Jon.. It's quiet outside of the prison now.. Later.. It may look a lot differnt. That's when serial killer.. "dustin honk-en" will be put to death... by lethal injection. Let's go back to the beginning of this case. I'm going to break down how "honk-en" got here in the first place. According to records.. "honk-en" had several run-ins with law enforcement prior to his murder "conviction." Some referred to him as.. The "iowa meth king-pin." In 20-04.. A jury in "iowa" found "honk-en" guilty of murdering "5"-people. Those murders took place in "19-93." That includes: "2"-informants.. A girlfriend of one of them.. And her "2"-young daughters. His death sentence marks "27 years" since killing his "first" victim. "honk-en" will become the only "iowan" since "19-63" to have the death sentence. This execution is set for we will continue to stay out here for you.. And monitor and updates. For now, reporting live from the federal prison, jordan kudisch, news 10.





