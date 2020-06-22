Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How Boeing’s 747 became the 'Queen of the Skies'
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 01:01s - Published
How Boeing’s 747 became the 'Queen of the Skies'

How Boeing’s 747 became the 'Queen of the Skies'

A brief history of Boeing's 747, once dubbed the "Queen of the Skies", but which is now being grounded by many airlines.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Boeing 747: All about the iconic double-decker plane & why it will fly no more | Oneindia News [Video]

Boeing 747: All about the iconic double-decker plane & why it will fly no more | Oneindia News

She is the Queen of The Skies but her reign is coming to an end. The iconic Boeing 747 will no longer be manufactured as Covid-19 presses airlines to turn to smaller aircraft. This Jumbo jet first..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:33Published
University has retired Boeing 747 parked at the entrance [Video]

University has retired Boeing 747 parked at the entrance

A university in northern Thailand has a Boeing 747 parked at the entrance. The jumbo jet was formerly owned by Orient Thai Airlines but the carrier ceased operations in October 2018. Staff at the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:09Published