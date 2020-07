The funny video was filmed in the city of Jieyang City in Guangdong Province on July 15.

An excited fireman danced while putting extinguishers into a fire engine after training in southern China.

Excited fireman dances while putting extinguishers into fire engine in China

The funny video was filmed in the city of Jieyang City in Guangdong Province on July 15.

The fireman reportedly won the first place in his class during the training and was allowed to go out for a rest during the weekend.

The video was provided by the local fire brigade with permission.