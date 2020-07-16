Report: Over A Dozen Women Accuse Former Washington Football Team Employees Of Sexual Harassment, Verbal Abuse
Report: Over A Dozen Women Accuse Former Washington Football Team Employees Of Sexual Harassment, Verbal Abuse
Over a dozen women have accused several former members of the Washington football team staff of sexual harassment and verbal abuse, according to an investigation by The Washington Post.
Katie Johnston reports.
