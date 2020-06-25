Gun Sales Are Surging Across the U.S. Due to Safety Concerns and Self Protection
Gun sales are surging in the U.S. with concerns over self protection serving as a catalyst, according to firearm experts.
Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.
Minnesota Gun Sales SoarHealth and safety concerns appear to be contributing to a massive surge in gun sales, reports David Schuman (2:07).WCCO 4 News At 10 - June 24, 2020