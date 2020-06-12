This Day in History: Disneyland Opens

This Day in History: Disneyland Opens July 17, 1955 The Magic Kingdom's opening day was a disaster.

The day had been meant for a limited crowd of specially invited people.

But the invitation sent out earlier that summer had been counterfeited.

As a result of admitting thousands of uninvited people, the park ran out of food and drink, a gas leak occurred and the Mark Twain Steamboat almost capsized.

The park recovered within a year, becoming one of the world's most well-known attractions.

Disneyland continued to expand with the times, having opened Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in 2019.

Unfortunately, Disneyland is closed for its 65th birthday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The park's "Downtown Disney District" has begun a phased reopening.