Friday 7/17 Insider Buying Report: BCLI, PRSP

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.
So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
On Wednesday, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics's Director, Sankesh Abbhi, made a $607,659 buy of BCLI, purchasing 46,779 shares at a cost of $12.99 a piece.
Abbhi was up about 9.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with BCLI trading as high as $14.20 at last check today.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is trading up about 4.8% on the day Friday.
This buy marks the first one filed by Abbhi in the past year.
And also on Wednesday, Director, CEO John M.
Curtis bought $403,237 worth of Perspecta, buying 18,354 shares at a cost of $21.97 a piece.
This buy marks the first one filed by Curtis in the past year.
Perspecta is trading up about 3.8% on the day Friday.
Curtis was up about 8.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with PRSP trading as high as $23.77 in trading on Friday.
