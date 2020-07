Australian houses at risk due to beach erosion Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:48s - Published 4 minutes ago Australian houses at risk due to beach erosion Several beach-front houses on Australia's east coast are at risk of collapsing on Friday due to severe coastal erosion, following powerful swells in the area. 0

