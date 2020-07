OR A SEAGULL.NEW FROM OVERNIGHT, COLLEGE EASTELEMENTARY SCHOOL, TAPED OFFAFTER IT WAS HIT BY VANDALS.AROUND 11:00, POLICE GOT A CALLSAYING THEY GOT A CALL FROMPEOPLE ON THE CAMPUS OHARRIETTUBMAN HIGH SCHOOL.THEY F

Two people were arrested on suspicion of vandalizing an elementary school in the College East area.