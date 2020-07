Hong Kong politician Tam Tak-chi was released on bail on Friday (July 17) hours after he was arrested on charges relating to a pro-democracy protest.

Hong Kong politician released on bail after arrest over 'incitement' and 'seditious intention'

Hong Kong politician Tam Tak-chi was released on bail on Friday (July 17) hours after he was arrested on charges relating to a pro-democracy protest.

Tak-chi was arrested on charges including "inciting to unlawful assembly." Tak-chi is the vice-president of the People Power party.