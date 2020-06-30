Global  
 

'A moment of truth': EU leaders debate recovery
'A moment of truth': EU leaders debate recovery

'A moment of truth': EU leaders debate recovery

European Union leaders gathered on Friday for crunch summit talks on a multi-billion-euro plan to breathe life into their economies, their first face-to-face summit since the coronavirus pandemic plunged the bloc into its latest crisis.

