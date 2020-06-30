'A moment of truth': EU leaders debate recovery

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
European Union Economic and political union of European states
EU 'back in the driver's seat' as Serbia-Kosovo talks resume
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:51Published
'Stakes couldn't be higher' as EU summit begins
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:10Published
'Positions remain far apart' as EU leaders meet for crunch talks on COVID-19 recovery package
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:28Published
Where did the bulls go? European stocks stall
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:31Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources