Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Daily Punch - Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming superhero film with Katrina Kaif in the lead would release directly on Netflix.
Video Credit: desimartini - Duration: 03:52s - Published
Daily Punch - Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming superhero film with Katrina Kaif in the lead would release directly on Netflix.

Daily Punch - Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming superhero film with Katrina Kaif in the lead would release directly on Netflix.

Daily Punch - Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming superhero film with Katrina Kaif in the lead would release directly on Netflix.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Daily Punch - Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming superhero film with Katrina Kaif in the lead would release directly on Netflix. [Video]

Daily Punch - Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming superhero film with Katrina Kaif in the lead would release directly on Netflix.

Daily Punch - Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming superhero film with Katrina Kaif in the lead would release directly on Netflix.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:52Published
Daily Punch: Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4 to go floors in January 2021 [Video]

Daily Punch: Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4 to go floors in January 2021

Hrithik Roshan is ready to return as superhero Krrish in the fourth installment of the film. Reports suggest the film will toy with the idea of time travel and will go on floors in January 2021. On the..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 04:00Published
Ranveer Singh turns 35- B'day wishes pour in from family, friends [Video]

Ranveer Singh turns 35- B'day wishes pour in from family, friends

Ranveer Singh celebrates his 35th birthday on Monday, and the wishes have been pouring in from friends and family. Those wishing Ranveer on his special day include sister in law Anisha Padukone, his..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:32Published