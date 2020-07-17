Global  
 

Britain eyes normal life by Christmas
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:31s
[NFA] Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped Britain could return to normality before Christmas, setting out a phased removal of lockdown restrictions on Friday.

Francis Maguire reports.

Drakeford: PM's hope of normailty by Christmas a pretty sunny view of circumstances

Drakeford: PM's hope of normailty by Christmas a pretty sunny view of circumstances

Wales's First Minister MarkDrakeford described Prime Minister Boris Johnson's prediction that there may be a return to normality by Christmas as "a pretty sunny view of circumstances".The First Minister referenced reports that predicted a "worse experience" in the winter than in the spring due to the way Covid-19 circulates.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55
Keir Starmer urges PM to be honest about mistakes made

Keir Starmer urges PM to be honest about mistakes made

Keir Starmer criticises Boris Johnson's handling of lifting further lockdown restrictions.He urges the Prime Minister to be honest about the mistakes made during the pandemic and asks for more funding for social care.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:35

It'll be over by Christmas, says Boris Johnson, as long as you all wish hard enough

 This is the same chap who bragged about going to hospital and shaking hands with coronavirus patients and ended up in intensive care
Independent
Sir Keir Starmer criticises PM's announcement

Sir Keir Starmer criticises PM's announcement

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has criticised Boris Johnson's latest announcement on lockdown restrictions, highlighting delays in granting powers to local authorities and a lack of funding for social care. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:32

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson sets out plan for 'significant normality' by Christmas

 Boris Johnson says employers will have more discretion to bring staff back to workplaces in England.
BBC News

'Hoping for the best': Boris Johnson admits he can't tell public they will be with family for Christmas

 Boris Johnson said he was hoping for the best but planning for the worst as he admitted he cannot say if families will be able to be together this Christmas.
Independent

