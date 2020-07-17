Taste Milwaukee's German Heritage Through Food!

You can usually find Christina Ward writing, dreaming, and eating her way through Milwaukee.

It was for this very reason that she was contacted by Padma Lakshmi, host of Hulu's Taste the Nation, to speak about the culinary prowess and the immigrant roots of Milwaukee.

We spoke to Christina about her two books American Advertising Cookbooks: How Corporations Taught Us to Love Spam, Bananas, and Jell-O and Preservation: The Art and Science of Canning, Fermentation, and Dehydration, filming with Padma, and about the amazing culinary history of our great city.

You can watch Taste the Nation on Hulu and buy her books American Advertising Cookbooks, OR Preservation at your favorite book store today!

Christina is also making an appearance at the Milwaukee Public Libraries for a live, free, and virtual food preservation demonstration and talk on Wednesday, September 9th.

