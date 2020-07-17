Global  
 

Chelsea wary of Man United's 'potent' front three, says Lampard
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:44s - Published
Chelsea wary of Man United's 'potent' front three, says Lampard

Chelsea wary of Man United's 'potent' front three, says Lampard

Frank Lampard says Chelsea's defence must be on high-alert during their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United.

