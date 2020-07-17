Chelsea wary of Man United's 'potent' front three, says Lampard

|
Manchester United F.C. Association football club
Leicester City 0-2 Manchester United: Visitors secure Champions League placeManchester United defeat Leicester 2-0 to secure a top-four finish and a place in next season's Champions League.
BBC News
Man Utd win to qualify for Champions League at Leicester's expenseManchester United defeat Leicester 2-0 to secure a top-four finish and a place in next season's Champions League.
BBC News
Saturday's football gossip: Man Utd want Bayern's ComanMan Utd interested in Bayern winger Coman, Napoli agree Osimhen fee, Everton and Leeds Utd want Romero, plus more.
BBC News
Premier League match preview: Leicester v Manchester United
Solskjaer wants United to ‘dominate’ at Champions League rivals Leicester
Chelsea F.C. Association football club in England
Chelsea into Champions League as Wolves miss out on Europa League spotChelsea seal fourth place in the Premier League to wrap up qualification for next season's Champions League with a 2-0 win over Wolves.
BBC News
Chelsea confident on Havertz - Sunday's gossip columnChelsea remain confident on Havertz, Messi wants Bielsa at Barca, Wilson set for Spurs move, plus more.
BBC News
Frank Lampard: Chelsea boss says Liverpool staff broke touchline codeFrank Lampard says his row with Liverpool's coaching staff on Wednesday was as a result of them breaking football's touchline code.
BBC News
Chelsea v Wolves: Premier League match preview
Klopp hits back after Lampard's 'arrogant' criticismLondon, July 24 (IANS) Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hit back at Chelsea manager Frank Lampard after the latter branded the recently-crowned Premier League..
WorldNews
Frank Lampard English association football player and manager
Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp dismisses 'arrogant' claim & says Frank Lampard 'has to learn'Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says his staff were not arrogant in their win over Chelsea and that Frank Lampard has to learn to "close the book" on touchline..
BBC News
Klopp praises Liverpool's ‘absolutely special’ Premier League campaign
I expect strong Liverpool, says Champions League chasing Lampard
FA Cup Annual knockout football competition in English football
FA Cup: 2020/21 competition will maintain its existing structureThe FA Cup is to maintain its structure in 2020-21, allaying fears among non-league clubs that they might get overlooked.
BBC News
Arsenal 0 - 1 Aston Villa: Mikel Arteta post-match press conference
Hayden Mullins post-match press conference
'Strong' De Gea under no extra pressure from Man Utd, says Solskjaer
