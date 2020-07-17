Chelsea wary of Man United's 'potent' front three, says Lampard

Solskjaer wants United to ‘dominate’ at Champions League rivals Leicester



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to get the job done in style as ManchesterUnited face top-four rivals Leicester in Sunday’s Champions League showdown.As a topsy-turvy campaign belatedly draws to a conclusion, United have onestep left after impressively overcoming their worst start to a Premier Leaguecampaign. Wednesday 1-1 draw with David Moyes’ West Ham may have lackedinspiration and excitement, but it saw United break into the top-four for thefirst time since September as Leicester took their place in fifth.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:31 Published on January 1, 1970