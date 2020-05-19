Global  
 

Charlize Theron eager to step into WWE ring
Charlize Theron eager to step into WWE ring

Charlize Theron eager to step into WWE ring

Charlize Theron has jumped at the opportunity to put her movie fight skills to the test against a professional wrestler.

Charlize Theron Charlize Theron South African and American actress and producer

Charlize Theron endured torn thumb ligament filming 'The Old Guard' [Video]

Charlize Theron endured torn thumb ligament filming 'The Old Guard'

Charlize Theron ignored the pain of a torn ligament in her thumb to complete filming on her latest movie.

'Mom, honk!' Charlize Theron talks 'The Old Guard,' how she's talking to her children about the protests

 Charlize Theron opens up about her Netflix movie "The Old Guard" and how she's talking to her young children about the national anti-racism protests.
Charlize Theron 'heartbroken' about Furiosa recasting [Video]

Charlize Theron 'heartbroken' about Furiosa recasting

Charlize Theron has called being replaced by a young actor for the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel "a little heartbreaking".

WWE WWE Professional wrestling and entertainment company

WWE: Please, don't try this at home [Video]

WWE: Please, don't try this at home

Man attempts wrestling trick but fails.

Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard found dead on beach at age 39 [Video]

Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard found dead on beach at age 39

The former WWE wrestler was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California.

Former WWE Star Shad Gaspard Is Missing [Video]

Former WWE Star Shad Gaspard Is Missing

Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard is missing. His family says the 39-year-old went missing after visiting a newly reopened California beach. According to CNN, Gaspard was last seen at Marina Del Rey Beach in Venice Beach. Gaspard's wife, Siliana, said on her Instagram account. "If you've seen him please call 911 or Dm family". Authorities in Los Angeles County said they are actively searching for a swimmer that was pulled out to sea by a rip current.

