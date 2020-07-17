Global  
 

Kiev protesters light 'fire' against legislation that would affect teaching of Ukrainian language in schools
Protesters took to the streets of Kiev, Ukraine, on Friday (July 17) to express their anger at amendments to a bill that delays the teaching of the Ukrainian language in the country's education system.

Footage shows protesters lighting a "fire" with smoke bombs, placed below a poster with the words, "Do not pour oil on the fire, do not touch the language." The bill that would make the Ukrainian language compulsory in schools has been delayed until 2023.




