South Korea Company Moves to Human Trials to Test COVID-19 Antibody Treatment
South Korea Company Moves to Human Trials to Test COVID-19 Antibody Treatment

South Korea Company Moves to Human Trials to Test COVID-19 Antibody Treatment

As drugmakers around the world push to create a treatment for COVID-19, a lab in South Korea is seeing progress as it now moves towards human trials.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

