Ellie Goulding goes high-tech with her exciting new live performances!
Ellie Goulding is releasing some intriguing live performance videos.
The singer is releasing new live performances exclusively with Vevo to celebrate the release of her new album.
BANG Showbiz Ellie Goulding goes high-tech with her exciting new live performances!
#EllieGoulding #BrightestBlue #CelebrityNews… https://t.co/47VZv3MmLs 14 minutes ago
Drake, Doja Cat & Kehlani recruited for mega collaborationsLockdown can't stop these artists from working together.
Ellie Goulding Opens Up About Her New Album, Working with Juice WRLD | BillboardEllie Goulding Opens Up About Her New Album, Working with Juice WRLD | Billboard
Ellie Goulding's got an arty album titleEllie Goulding has explained how a visit to an art gallery inspired the title of her new album.