Ellie Goulding goes high-tech with her exciting new live performances! Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:37s - Published 3 minutes ago Ellie Goulding goes high-tech with her exciting new live performances! Ellie Goulding is releasing some intriguing live performance videos. The singer is releasing new live performances exclusively with Vevo to celebrate the release of her new album. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend