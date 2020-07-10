Global  
 

Camila Mendes Creates the Playlist of Her Life
Camila Mendes Creates the Playlist of Her Life

Camila Mendes Creates the Playlist of Her Life

Camila Mendes creates the playlist of her life!

From the echoing harmony of Frank Ocean's "Self Control" to her good friend Maggie Rogers' relatable lyricism, Camila shares the soundtrack of her life and puts "some brand new flava in ya ear."

