10 Fittest Cities in the United States

10 Fittest Cities in the United States The American College of Sports Medicine has partnered with the Anthem foundation to determine America’s fittest cities.

Infrastructure supporting healthy behavior, good air quality and low pedestrian fatality rates are among the factors used to rank a city’s health.

Here are the top ten fittest cities on their compiled 2020 American Fitness Index.

10.

Boston, Massachusetts 9.

Boise, Idaho 8.

Denver, Colorado 7.

Irvine, California 6.

Washington, D.C.

5.

San Francisco, California 4.

Madison, Wisconsin 3.

Minneapolis, Minnesota 2.

Seattle, Washington 1.

Arlington, Virginia