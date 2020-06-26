Fixing a Live Electrical Line in Chennai, India

Occurred on July 11, 2020 / Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Info from Licensor: "A main power line got caught with fire at Chennai, India.

The fire rose to 2 metres above the ground surface.

The entire street panicked.

There was none to help during this lockdown period.

However, a man from the electricity board arrived asap, put out the fire and climbed up to the main pole and disconnected the wire.

He had to work amidst so many cables that was hanging.

This is the current situation of electric cables in Chennai."