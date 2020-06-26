Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fixing a Live Electrical Line in Chennai, India
Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 03:33s - Published
Fixing a Live Electrical Line in Chennai, India

Fixing a Live Electrical Line in Chennai, India

Occurred on July 11, 2020 / Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Info from Licensor: "A main power line got caught with fire at Chennai, India.

The fire rose to 2 metres above the ground surface.

The entire street panicked.

There was none to help during this lockdown period.

However, a man from the electricity board arrived asap, put out the fire and climbed up to the main pole and disconnected the wire.

He had to work amidst so many cables that was hanging.

This is the current situation of electric cables in Chennai."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Three wheeler electric ambulance to bury patients who die of Covid-19 [Video]

Watch: Three wheeler electric ambulance to bury patients who die of Covid-19

A Chennai based company has developed a three wheeler electric ambulance to ensure dignified burials for Covid fatalities. The M Zafi Rescuer Ambulance is India’s first three-wheeler electric..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:09Published
Chennai-based company develops 'rescuer' ambulance to bury patients who died of COVID-19 [Video]

Chennai-based company develops 'rescuer' ambulance to bury patients who died of COVID-19

The cases of coronavirus are growing in India. Meanwhile, Chennai-based manufacturing company developed a unique ambulance to bury patients who died of COVID-19. M Zafi Rescuer Ambulance is the India's..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:23Published
How Delhi cases compare to Mumbai, Chennai; trains’ suspension extended [Video]

How Delhi cases compare to Mumbai, Chennai; trains’ suspension extended

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India, how Delhi cases compare to Mumbai..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:49Published