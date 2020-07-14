SOG of Rajasthan Police enters at Manesar's resort where Congress MLAs are staying

|
Manesar town in Haryana, India
High drama at Manesar resort after Rajasthan SOG arrives to question Sachin Pilot camp MLAsTwo FIRs were registered by the SOG earlier in the day based on the complaint filed by Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi about audiotapes. Union Minister Gajendra..
DNA
Private hotels open for everyone: Haryana CM on stay of Rajasthan Congress MLAs
Rajasthan Police
Ashok Gehlot Indian politician
Not my voice, ready to face probe: Gajendra Singh ShekhawatUnion minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday rejected the Congress' allegation based on two audio clips that he was part of a conspiracy to topple the Ashok..
IndiaTimes
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat conspiring to topple Gehlot govt: Congress"Yesterday, shocking tapes were aired by the media in which Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP leader Sanjay Jain and Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma..
IndiaTimes
'Audio is fake': Congress MLA on clips where he heard conspiring to topple Rajasthan govt
Haryana State in northern India
Haryana police stop Rajasthan cops from entering dissidents' hotel in GurgaonA Rajasthan police team was on Friday evening stopped by Haryana police from entering a hotel in Gurgaon, where some dissident Congress MLAs are said to be holed..
IndiaTimes
Shopkeepers protest against anti-encroachment drive in Gurugram
