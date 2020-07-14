SOG of Rajasthan Police enters at Manesar's resort where Congress MLAs are staying

A team of Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police reached at the resort in Haryana's Manesar where Congress MLAs are staying.

It is said that the state police's Special Operations Group which comes directly under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, as he handles the home portfolio seemingly to collect evidence in the form of voice samples.