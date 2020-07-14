SOG of Rajasthan Police enters at Manesar's resort where Congress MLAs are staying

Global  
 

A team of Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police reached at the resort in Haryana's Manesar where Congress MLAs are staying.

It is said that the state police's Special Operations Group which comes directly under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, as he handles the home portfolio seemingly to collect evidence in the form of voice samples.

High drama at Manesar resort after Rajasthan SOG arrives to question Sachin Pilot camp MLAs

 Two FIRs were registered by the SOG earlier in the day based on the complaint filed by Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi about audiotapes. Union Minister Gajendra..
DNA
Private hotels open for everyone: Haryana CM on stay of Rajasthan Congress MLAs [Video]

Private hotels open for everyone: Haryana CM on stay of Rajasthan Congress MLAs

Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar reacted on stay of Rajasthan Congress MLAs at a private hotel in Manesar. He said, "Private hotels are open for everyone, anyone can stay there. The Haryana government has no role in it."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:06Published

Not my voice, ready to face probe: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

 Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday rejected the Congress' allegation based on two audio clips that he was part of a conspiracy to topple the Ashok..
IndiaTimes

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat conspiring to topple Gehlot govt: Congress

 "Yesterday, shocking tapes were aired by the media in which Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP leader Sanjay Jain and Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma..
IndiaTimes
'Audio is fake': Congress MLA on clips where he heard conspiring to topple Rajasthan govt [Video]

'Audio is fake': Congress MLA on clips where he heard conspiring to topple Rajasthan govt

Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma called audio clips in which he is purportedly heard conspiring to topple Rajasthan government as 'fake'. In a self-made video, he said, "The audio that has gone viral is fake. Officer on Special duty to Chief Minister (Ashok Gehlot), Lokesh Sharma is trying to pressurise MLAs by getting fake audios made as CM is in despair.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:02Published

Haryana police stop Rajasthan cops from entering dissidents' hotel in Gurgaon

 A Rajasthan police team was on Friday evening stopped by Haryana police from entering a hotel in Gurgaon, where some dissident Congress MLAs are said to be holed..
IndiaTimes
Shopkeepers protest against anti-encroachment drive in Gurugram [Video]

Shopkeepers protest against anti-encroachment drive in Gurugram

Local shop owners in Sadar Bazar area of Haryana's Gurugram claimed that Municipal Corporation issued them hefty fines and sealed their shops. The shops were allegedly sealed for land encroachment. While speaking to ANI, the Vice President of Sadar Bazar Association, Sumit Narang said, "We abide by guidelines still receive hefty fines. We will break this seal and work."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:33Published

