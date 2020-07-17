COVID-19: India extended medical assistance to over 150 countries, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the high-level segment of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) session on July 17 via video conference. While addressing, PM said, "Today, the United Nations brings together 193 member countries. Along with its membership, the expectations from the organisation have also grown. From the very beginning, India has actively supported the UN's development work and the ECOSOC. The first president of ECOSOC was an Indian. India also contributed to shaping the ECOSOC agenda."
According to the Health Ministry, the actual case load of COVID-19 cases in the country is only 3,42,756, as on July 17. More than 6.35 lakhs of the total cases have recovered taking recovery rate to 63.33%. Close to 23,000 cases has been cured in last 24 hours. India, being the second most populous country in the world with 1.35 billion people, has 727.4 cases per million. The Ministry also informed that there are less than 1% cases on ventilators, less than 2% cases in ICUs and less than 3% cases on oxygen beds. 8,308 new COVID-19 positive cases and 258 deaths have been reported in Maharashtra today. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 10 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today. Uttar Pradesh has reported 1,733 new cases. On July 16, 54,207 samples were tested in the state. 4,538 new COVID-19 positive cases and 79 deaths have been reported in Tamil Nadu today.
From philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates hailing India's pharmaceutical industry, to Oxford university researchers giving promising news from their vaccine trial - here are the top news..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:09Published
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited the flood affected Kaziranga National Park to take stock of the damages caused by the flood. He also met people who are staying at a relief camp in the..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:31Published
US-India Business Council (USIBC), President Nisha Biswal on July 17 said that Indian-US will partner on 5G to create digital infrastructure of the future. "I do think that the technology sector is a..