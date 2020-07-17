COVID-19: India extended medical assistance to over 150 countries, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the high-level segment of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) session on July 17 via video conference.

The PM said, "In our joint fight against COVID-19, we have extended medical and other assistance to over 150 countries.

COVID-19 pandemic has severely tested the resilience of all nations.

In India, we have tried to make the fight against the pandemic a people's movement, by combining the efforts of government and civil society."