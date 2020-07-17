Global  
 

COVID-19: India extended medical assistance to over 150 countries, says PM Modi
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:18s
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the high-level segment of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) session on July 17 via video conference.

The PM said, "In our joint fight against COVID-19, we have extended medical and other assistance to over 150 countries.

COVID-19 pandemic has severely tested the resilience of all nations.

In India, we have tried to make the fight against the pandemic a people's movement, by combining the efforts of government and civil society."

India actively supported UN's development work, first ECOSOC president was Indian: PM Modi [Video]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the high-level segment of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) session on July 17 via video conference. While addressing, PM said, "Today, the United Nations brings together 193 member countries. Along with its membership, the expectations from the organisation have also grown. From the very beginning, India has actively supported the UN's development work and the ECOSOC. The first president of ECOSOC was an Indian. India also contributed to shaping the ECOSOC agenda."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

Fury of the pandemic provides the context for rebirth and reform of the UN: PM Modi

 Asserting that only reformed multilateralism can meet the aspirations of humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the United Nations was originally..
IndiaTimes

PM Modi calls for reformed multilateralism with reformed UN at its centre

 The Prime Minister reiterated India's call for a 'reformed multilateralism' in a post-COVID-19 world, which reflects the realities of the contemporary world.
DNA

Actual case load of COVID-19 in India stands at 3,42,756: Health Ministry [Video]

Actual case load of COVID-19 in India stands at 3,42,756: Health Ministry

According to the Health Ministry, the actual case load of COVID-19 cases in the country is only 3,42,756, as on July 17. More than 6.35 lakhs of the total cases have recovered taking recovery rate to 63.33%. Close to 23,000 cases has been cured in last 24 hours. India, being the second most populous country in the world with 1.35 billion people, has 727.4 cases per million. The Ministry also informed that there are less than 1% cases on ventilators, less than 2% cases in ICUs and less than 3% cases on oxygen beds. 8,308 new COVID-19 positive cases and 258 deaths have been reported in Maharashtra today. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 10 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today. Uttar Pradesh has reported 1,733 new cases. On July 16, 54,207 samples were tested in the state. 4,538 new COVID-19 positive cases and 79 deaths have been reported in Tamil Nadu today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:02Published

