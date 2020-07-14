Global  
 

A touching tribute: Naya Rivera's fans organising candlelight vigil
A touching tribute: Naya Rivera's fans organising candlelight vigil

A touching tribute: Naya Rivera's fans organising candlelight vigil

Naya Rivera's fans are organising a candlelight vigil at Lake Piru, California to remember the late actress.

Naya Rivera Naya Rivera American actress and singer

Naya Rivera's fans organising candlelight vigil at Lake Piru

Naya Rivera's fans organising candlelight vigil at Lake Piru

Naya Rivera's fans are organising a candlelight vigil for the late actress on the banks of the lake that claimed her life.

Nick Cannon "Ashamed" of Anti-Semitic Comments, Heather Morris Pens Tribute to Naya Rivera & More News | THR News [Video]

Nick Cannon "Ashamed" of Anti-Semitic Comments, Heather Morris Pens Tribute to Naya Rivera & More News | THR News

Nick Cannon is apologizing after receiving criticism for using anti-Semitic language, Chris Evans was so moved by the story of a boy saving his younger sister from a dog attack and Heather Morris has penned an emotional tribute to Naya Rivera.

Heather Morris listening to friend Naya Rivera's songs as she copes with her de*th [Video]

Heather Morris listening to friend Naya Rivera's songs as she copes with her de*th

Glee star Heather Morris has broken her silence about her friend and co-star Naya Rivera's death days after begging search and rescue officials to let her help them find her when she disappeared during a boating trip on Lake Piru, California.

California California State in the western United States

Lake Piru Lake Piru Lake in California


