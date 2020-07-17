The Autoblog Show Ep 01 | The Best Midsize Pickup

Episode one is all about trucks.

First up is our mid-size truck comparison.

The world of mid-size pickup trucks looks vastly different than it did just five short years ago.

On the first episode of "The Autoblog Show," we drive four of the most popular, the Toyota Tacoma, the Ford Ranger, the Jeep Gladiator, and the Chevrolet Colorado, on the twisty roads and dusty trails of northern Michigan to decide which deserves the crown.

Join editors Alex Kierstein, Reese Counts, John Snyder and Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore as they spend a week behind the wheel to decide which pickup deserves the crown.Afterwards, Senior Producer Christopher McGraw travels down under to show off an off-road pickup that hasn’t (yet) reached our shores, the diesel-powered Ford Ranger Raptor.