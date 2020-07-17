Wife Uses Cow Poop to "Simba" Husband

Occurred on July 3, 2020 / Collinsville, Texas, USA Info from Licensor: We were out in our pasture at home one-day checking cattle and for new calves (myself, my husband Reggie, and our grandbaby Ruby) and I decided After a cow walked by and freshly pooped that it would be funny and different to do the Simba challenge on my husband....which he had no clue I was about to do.

I caught him off guard and he didn’t know what to think when I did it and asked "is that cow shit?” I laughed so hard...the look on his face was priceless.