Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Food City To Require Face Masks at All Stores
Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Food City To Require Face Masks at All Stores

Food City To Require Face Masks at All Stores

Food City announced today that face coverings would be required as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mandate goes into effect starting Thursday, July 23rd.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Retailers across the country are now requiring the wearing of face masks inside their stores.

Walmart, target, walgreens and now food city announced face coverings would be required as a result of the covid-19 pandemic.

The mandate goes into effect starting thursday, july 23rd.

The ceo of food city says this decision was made for the safety of their employees and customers.

"help protect yourself, help protect our associates, help protect your neighbors and help protect our economy.

We do not want to have another economic shut down like we did a few months ago.

We think it is a small sacrifice folks can make."

The company will be asking everyone to wear masks when entering the store unless you have a medical condition.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

HomeAidAtlanta

HomeAid Atlanta "Face coverings will also be available to the public at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, City of Atlanta h… https://t.co/5cr9ljbjUZ 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Covid-19: Cuttack man wears gold face mask worth Rs 3.5 lakh | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: Cuttack man wears gold face mask worth Rs 3.5 lakh | Oneindia News

After a man from Pune decided to flaunt his face mask made of gold amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, a businessman in Cuttack also treaded the same route as he went ahead and got a gold mask made..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:19Published
Lost City Market helps families get fresh food at affordable price [Video]

Lost City Market helps families get fresh food at affordable price

Lost City Market helps families get fresh food at affordable price

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:44Published
Golden City Council Extends Mask Requirement [Video]

Golden City Council Extends Mask Requirement

The current ordinance expired Aug. 14 unless the city extends it again.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:29Published