Chris O'Hearn Flash Back Friday. I came across memories 3 years ago before I cut and donated my hair to https://t.co/MDy2i85FCS a… https://t.co/W6CP2u8h7X 47 minutes ago

ARDIE FUQUA Flash Back Friday... 2003... check out the butter soft leather jacket... had my 2000's R&B singer look going on...… https://t.co/F67Is5iEUq 44 minutes ago

Francisco X. Perez RT @ABC7Brandi : Hope this Friday @ABC7 AM #Dance makes you smile after an intense week, during these challenging times. It’s great to see @… 40 minutes ago

Esjay Jones Flash back Friday 💥 working out some melodies with @brianheadwelch and @jasenrauch for the song “She Shines” by… https://t.co/1l03NwBISk 29 minutes ago

bigheadtaco Happy Friday everyone. Flash back to #bhthk2016 . It’s been a while. Captured with my @Apple iphone 6S + BitPlay EF1… https://t.co/wY0VOUlVUo 10 minutes ago

Jim Rooney Flash Back Friday. I came across memories 3 years ago before I cut and donated my hair to https://t.co/XrRcf7rqXs a… https://t.co/AwtTCExNAC 2 minutes ago