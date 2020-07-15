Captain Tom Moore receives knighthood from Queen

Queen Elizabeth II knighted the 100-year-old World War II veteran that raised funds for the NHS. Captain Tom Moore became a national celebrity when he raised millions for the UK's National Health Service (NHS). According to CNN, Moore raised almost £33 million ($40 million) by walking in his own backyard. The Queen knighted Moore with her father's sword and praised him for his fundraising efforts. The Queen told Moore: "Thank you so much, an amazing amount of money you raised".
Captain Sir Tom Moore had departed his home for Windsor Castle where he will receive his knighthood from the Queen during a special outdoor investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.
Garry McBride, of Monumental Icons, with his bronze bust of Captain Sir Tom Moore, which has been commissioned by the Derbyshire firm and sculpted by Andrew Edwards in the hope it can be displayed
