Captain Tom Moore receives knighthood from Queen
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:12s
Captain Tom Moore receives knighthood from Queen

Captain Tom Moore receives knighthood from Queen

Captain Tom Moore, who became a national hero during the UK's lockdown by raising millions for health service charities, has been knighted by the Queen at the age of 100.

Joe Davies reports.

Captain Tom Captain Tom British Army Officer and fundraiser

Queen Elizabeth Knights 100-year-old World War II Veteran [Video]

Queen Elizabeth Knights 100-year-old World War II Veteran

Queen Elizabeth II knighted the 100-year-old World War II veteran that raised funds for the NHS. Captain Tom Moore became a national celebrity when he raised millions for the UK's National Health Service (NHS). According to CNN, Moore raised almost £33 million ($40 million) by walking in his own backyard. The Queen knighted Moore with her father's sword and praised him for his fundraising efforts. The Queen told Moore: "Thank you so much, an amazing amount of money you raised".

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32
Captain Sir Tom Moore knighted by the Queen [Video]

Captain Sir Tom Moore knighted by the Queen

National hero Captain Sir Tom Moore has been knighted by the Queen in recognition of his outstanding achievement raising almost £33 million for the NHS.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:42

Capt Sir Tom Moore knighted in 'unique' ceremony

 The Queen honours the 100-year-old in her first official engagement in person since lockdown.
BBC News
Captain Sir Tom Moore departs home ahead of knighthood [Video]

Captain Sir Tom Moore departs home ahead of knighthood

Captain Sir Tom Moore had departed his home for Windsor Castle where he will receive his knighthood from the Queen during a special outdoor investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:16

