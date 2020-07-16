Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

15 Former Redskins Employees Allege Sexual Harassment
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:54s - Published
15 Former Redskins Employees Allege Sexual Harassment

15 Former Redskins Employees Allege Sexual Harassment

15 Former Redskins Employees Allege Sexual Harassment According to 'The Washington Post,' at least 15 women have said they were sexually harassed by employees of Washington's NFL team between 2006 and 2019.

Emily Applegate said she and her co-worker would "commiserate and cry about the frequent sexual harassment and verbal abuse they endured." Emily Applegate, via 'Washington Post' Team radio announcer Larry Michael and director of pro personnel Alex Santos were both accused of misconduct and are no longer with the team.

The team issued a statement saying they take all allegations seriously and will address conduct contrary to their policies "promptly."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Washington Redskins: 15 women accuse former NFL employees of sexual harassment spanning over a decade

Allegations were made by women speaking to The Washington Post
Independent - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesDeutsche WelleChicago S-TbizjournalsUSATODAY.com


Report: Ex-Snyder staffers accused of misconduct

Fifteen women who previously worked for the Washington Redskins organization have alleged sexual...
ESPN - Published

Washington owner Snyder vows culture change amid allegations

Washington NFL owner Dan Snyder said Friday he’s committed to improving the culture inside the team...
Seattle Times - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

15 Women Accuse Washington Redskins Employees Of Sexual Harassment [Video]

15 Women Accuse Washington Redskins Employees Of Sexual Harassment

According to CNN, the Washington Redskins has launched an internal investigation after team staffers were accused of sexual harassment and verbal abuse. The accusations were made by 15 former..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Report: Over A Dozen Women Accuse Former Washington Football Team Employees Of Sexual Harassment, Verbal Abuse [Video]

Report: Over A Dozen Women Accuse Former Washington Football Team Employees Of Sexual Harassment, Verbal Abuse

Over a dozen women have accused several former members of the Washington football team staff of sexual harassment and verbal abuse, according to an investigation by The Washington Post. Katie Johnston..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:39Published
Fifteen Former Female Employees Of Washington Redskins Allege Sexual Harassment [Video]

Fifteen Former Female Employees Of Washington Redskins Allege Sexual Harassment

Naomi Ruchim reports the team said they would address the allegations "promptly."

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:34Published