15 Former Redskins Employees Allege Sexual Harassment According to 'The Washington Post,' at least 15 women have said they were sexually harassed by employees of Washington's NFL team between 2006 and 2019.

Emily Applegate said she and her co-worker would "commiserate and cry about the frequent sexual harassment and verbal abuse they endured." Emily Applegate, via 'Washington Post' Team radio announcer Larry Michael and director of pro personnel Alex Santos were both accused of misconduct and are no longer with the team.

The team issued a statement saying they take all allegations seriously and will address conduct contrary to their policies "promptly."