World's biggest helicopter used to drop stones to prevent dam break in China

The world's biggest helicopter was used to drop stones to prevent the dam break in central China.

The video, shot in Yangxin County in Hubei Province on July 16, shows 27,000,000-square-metre farmland being submerged by floodwater after an over 50-metre-wide gap broke open on the dam.

Three helicopters were seen hanging a bag of stones to drop them into the floodwater, while excavators piled up the mud to prevent the dam break and flooding.

The gap on the dam has since been blocked successfully, reports said.

The video was provided by local media with permission.