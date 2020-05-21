Captain Tom Moore receives knighthood in special ceremony

NHS fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore has received his knighthood from the Queen in a special open-air investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The 100-year-old, who received a birthday card from the monarch earlier this year spoke with the Queen about shielding during lockdown.

The Queen also spoke about how her granddaughter had got married earlier today.

Report by Etemadil.

