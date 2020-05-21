Captain Tom Moore receives knighthood in special ceremony

Captain Sir Tom Moore said he was honoured to have met the Queen at Windsor Castle to receive his knighthood, but declined to reveal what she said to him. The 100-year-old took the opportunity to reflect on the last four months and thank those who donated to his NHS fundraising campaign, on what he described as an 'absolutely outstanding' day. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Queen Elizabeth knighted Captain Tom Moore on Friday, recognizing the 100-year-old for lifting Britain's spirits during the gloom of the coronavirus pandemic by raising millions of pounds for health workers.
Queen Elizabeth II knighted the 100-year-old World War II veteran that raised funds for the NHS. Captain Tom Moore became a national celebrity when he raised millions for the UK's National Health Service (NHS). According to CNN, Moore raised almost £33 million ($40 million) by walking in his own backyard. The Queen knighted Moore with her father's sword and praised him for his fundraising efforts. The Queen told Moore: "Thank you so much, an amazing amount of money you raised".
There were wedding bells for Princess Beatrice. CNN reports that the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, got married on Friday, in a secret Windsor Castle wedding. Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, a wealthy real estate developer, who is head of a company called Banda Property. He also has a 2-year-old son from a previous relationship.
Captain Sir Tom Moore had departed his home for Windsor Castle where he will receive his knighthood from the Queen during a special outdoor investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.
Bob Ellis, Deputy Chairman of Chester Business Club hopes the city will continue to thrive as lockdown eases as it takes advantage of being a tourist attraction but suggested it may need to adapt to the new normal.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has criticised Boris Johnson's latest announcement on lockdown restrictions, highlighting delays in granting powers to local authorities and a lack of funding for social care.