Captain Tom Moore receives knighthood in special ceremony
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 03:42s - Published
Captain Tom Moore receives knighthood in special ceremony

Captain Tom Moore receives knighthood in special ceremony

NHS fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore has received his knighthood from the Queen in a special open-air investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The 100-year-old, who received a birthday card from the monarch earlier this year spoke with the Queen about shielding during lockdown.

The Queen also spoke about how her granddaughter had got married earlier today.

Report by Etemadil.

Captain Sir Tom Moore 'honoured' to meet Queen [Video]

Captain Sir Tom Moore 'honoured' to meet Queen

Captain Sir Tom Moore said he was honoured to have met the Queen at Windsor Castle to receive his knighthood, but declined to reveal what she said to him. The 100-year-old took the opportunity to reflect on the last four months and thank those who donated to his NHS fundraising campaign, on what he described as an 'absolutely outstanding' day. Report by Etemadil.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:20Published
Queen Elizabeth knights 100-year-old Captain Tom [Video]

Queen Elizabeth knights 100-year-old Captain Tom

Queen Elizabeth knighted Captain Tom Moore on Friday, recognizing the 100-year-old for lifting Britain's spirits during the gloom of the coronavirus pandemic by raising millions of pounds for health workers.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:48Published
Captain Tom Moore receives knighthood from Queen [Video]

Captain Tom Moore receives knighthood from Queen

Captain Tom Moore, who became a national hero during the UK's lockdown by raising millions for health service charities, has been knighted by the Queen at the age of 100. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:12Published

Queen Elizabeth Knights 100-year-old World War II Veteran [Video]

Queen Elizabeth Knights 100-year-old World War II Veteran

Queen Elizabeth II knighted the 100-year-old World War II veteran that raised funds for the NHS. Captain Tom Moore became a national celebrity when he raised millions for the UK's National Health Service (NHS). According to CNN, Moore raised almost £33 million ($40 million) by walking in his own backyard. The Queen knighted Moore with her father's sword and praised him for his fundraising efforts. The Queen told Moore: "Thank you so much, an amazing amount of money you raised".

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Captain Sir Tom Moore knighted by the Queen [Video]

Captain Sir Tom Moore knighted by the Queen

National hero Captain Sir Tom Moore has been knighted by the Queen in recognition of his outstanding achievement raising almost £33 million for the NHS.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published

Brexit: Hundreds of health professionals sign open letter demanding protection for NHS in trade deals

 Warning that legislation will leave health service vulnerable to US corporations
Independent

Princess Beatrice Married In Secret Windsor Castle Wedding [Video]

Princess Beatrice Married In Secret Windsor Castle Wedding

There were wedding bells for Princess Beatrice. CNN reports that the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, got married on Friday, in a secret Windsor Castle wedding. Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, a wealthy real estate developer, who is head of a company called Banda Property. He also has a 2-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:45Published
Captain Sir Tom Moore departs home ahead of knighthood [Video]

Captain Sir Tom Moore departs home ahead of knighthood

Captain Sir Tom Moore had departed his home for Windsor Castle where he will receive his knighthood from the Queen during a special outdoor investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Report by Etemadil.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:16Published
Princess Beatrice is married in secret [Video]

Princess Beatrice is married in secret

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have tied the knot in a secret ceremony at Windsor Castle, after their May wedding was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:07Published

Chester hopes to thrive as lockdown eases [Video]

Chester hopes to thrive as lockdown eases

Bob Ellis, Deputy Chairman of Chester Business Club hopes the city will continue to thrive as lockdown eases as it takes advantage of being a tourist attraction but suggested it may need to adapt to the new normal. Report by Etemadil.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:27Published
Sir Keir Starmer criticises PM's announcement [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer criticises PM's announcement

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has criticised Boris Johnson's latest announcement on lockdown restrictions, highlighting delays in granting powers to local authorities and a lack of funding for social care. Report by Etemadil.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:32Published

Captain Tom Moore Receives Knighthood at Windsor Castle


RIA Nov. - Published Also reported by •IndependentCambridge News


Queen’s private ceremony for Captain Sir Tom Moore ‘icing on cake’, say family

The family of fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore have described the Queen’s decision to give...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Captain Sir Tom Moore says personal investiture will be ‘most special of days’

Fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore has said being knighted by the Queen in his own personal...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Cambridge News



Arise, Sir Tom! [Video]

Arise, Sir Tom!

Captain Tom Moore has been knighted by the Queen during a private ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:08Published
Captain Sir Tom Moore to be knighted by Queen in unique ceremony [Video]

Captain Sir Tom Moore to be knighted by Queen in unique ceremony

Fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore is to be knighted by the Queen in his own personal ceremony at Windsor Castle on Friday.The 100-year-old Second World War veteran will travel to the Berkshire..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Captain Tom Moore 'overwhelmed' to be knighted [Video]

Captain Tom Moore 'overwhelmed' to be knighted

Captain Tom Moore is "overwhelmed" to have been awarded a knighthood after raising more than £32 million for the NHS.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:04Published