Mary Trump's Tell-All Book Breaks Record With Sales

Mary Trump's tell-all book broke records by selling a staggering 950,000 copies by the end of its first day on sale.

CNN reports that the impressive figure included pre-sales, as well as e-books and audiobooks.

According to the publisher, Simon & Schuster, the sales broke all previous records for the company.

The book is titled; "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man".